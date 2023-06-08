ASB Consultores LLC Sells 399 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 562,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 170,976 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $218.16. 225,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.



