ASB Consultores LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 401,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

