ASB Consultores LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.93. 55,892,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,755,594. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $731.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

