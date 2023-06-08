ASB Consultores LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,050,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,071,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,570 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.32. 545,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

