ASB Consultores LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.80. 778,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,672. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

