ASB Consultores LLC Acquires Shares of 4,724 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ITM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100,437 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.17.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

