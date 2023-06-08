ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Up 4%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 17,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

ASAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ASAP worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

