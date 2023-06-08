Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,752,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas



Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

