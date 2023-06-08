Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells $1,580,895.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,580,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

