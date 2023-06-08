Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARBK shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

