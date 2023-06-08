Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $43,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

