ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.10 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

