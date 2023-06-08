ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.10 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
