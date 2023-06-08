AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) PT Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQB opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.36. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 914.89%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Stories

