Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

