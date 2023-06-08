AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.44

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.44 and last traded at $159.71, with a volume of 50166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.05.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.96.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $45,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

