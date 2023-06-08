Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 674.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.95. 768,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.