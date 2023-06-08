APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $1,302,459.60 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of analysts recently commented on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.