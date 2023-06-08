Analyzing Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) and Its Competitors

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) is one of 958 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Day One Biopharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$142.18 million -6.32 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.81 billion $235.71 million -4.35

Risk and Volatility

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.08, indicating that its share price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -45.26% -43.01% Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,094.15% -859.18% -37.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 1 1 6 0 2.63 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 4559 15835 41358 743 2.61

Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 207.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.69%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.