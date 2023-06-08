Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):

6/8/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $212.00 to $222.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $207.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $240.00.

5/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $225.00.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $220.00.

5/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $230.00.

5/12/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $235.00.

5/1/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.82. 5,014,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 353.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,769 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,217. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

