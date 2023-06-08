Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

5/21/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

5/19/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $61.00.

5/19/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00.

5/18/2023 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

5/8/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00.

5/2/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00.

4/20/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

4/10/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

