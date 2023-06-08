Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (ADBE, AER, ALG, AME, AMZN, AVY, BILI, BUD, CASY, CF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 8th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $500.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $500.00.

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $460.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $208.00 to $212.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $180.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $150.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $208.00 to $201.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $23.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $250.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $254.00 to $235.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $95.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$128.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $51.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $50.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $49.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $49.00.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $5.00 to $4.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $4.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$101.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $97.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $42.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $5.00 to $9.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $33.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $13.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $72.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $345.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $44.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $42.50 to $49.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $340.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $321.00 to $335.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $140.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $85.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $13.00.

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$39.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $94.00 to $85.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($3.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $60.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $64.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $72.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $51.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $63.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $101.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $33.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $8.00 to $5.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $49.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $69.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $5.50.

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $73.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $69.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $49.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $85.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $27.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $204.00.

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $323.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $56.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $160.00.

