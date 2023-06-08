American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.40. 112,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.01.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

