AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,414,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,743,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,372,199.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 8,179,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,298,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.