Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Amada Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807.49 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

About Amada

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

