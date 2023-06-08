Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.38

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Amada Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807.49 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

About Amada

(Get Rating)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.