Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 344,407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Thursday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.