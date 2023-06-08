Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up to $14.16

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $14.56. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 159,981 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $497.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,160,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,033,051.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,847 shares of company stock worth $914,232 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

