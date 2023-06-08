Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 2% Higher

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.45. 28,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 24,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allkem presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

