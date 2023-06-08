Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,115 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $116,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,180,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

BABA stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,774,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,424. The stock has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

