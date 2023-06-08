Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 11,407 shares.The stock last traded at $179.51 and had previously closed at $174.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. The company has a market cap of $960.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 169.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

