Alexander J. Denner Purchases 7,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 578,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,640. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $935.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Innoviva

INVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

