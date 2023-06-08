Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading 7% Higher

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

About Akbank T.A.S.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1499 per share. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

