Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading 7% Higher

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 3.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend
About Akbank T.A.S.
Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.