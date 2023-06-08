Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €28.59 ($30.74) and last traded at €28.98 ($31.16). Approximately 343,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.39 ($31.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

