Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $3.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 47.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMTX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

