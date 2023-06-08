aelf (ELF) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $183.70 million and $12.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001364 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

