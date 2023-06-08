Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,387 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,333. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

