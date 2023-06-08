Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,519 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,519 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,747,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154,090 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 302,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

