Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,969 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

