Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $72.67. 1,856,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,744. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

