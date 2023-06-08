Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 81,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,869. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

