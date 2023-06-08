Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 915,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,353. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

