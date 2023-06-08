Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.48. 301,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,856. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.