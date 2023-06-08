Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cogent Communications worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 89,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,041. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,168 shares of company stock worth $4,259,884. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

