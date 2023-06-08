Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $547,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.17. 23,331,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,218,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 519.74, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

