Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $425.05 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.