Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.

On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.25. 61,331,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,619,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

