Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.25. 61,331,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,619,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.