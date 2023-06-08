ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CEO Purchases $935,744.53 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 605,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Stephens boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

