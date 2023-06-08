Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 587.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.04. 331,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,191. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.60.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

