Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 466,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

