Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 466,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.