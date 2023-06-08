Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.0 %
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
