Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

