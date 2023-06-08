Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

