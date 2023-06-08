Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.